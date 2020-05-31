Dr. J. Philip Hey

In 1986 he married Ida Ross Kazmirski and they enjoyed together their lives for 33 years. An accomplished athlete, he helped her become a distance bicyclist. They rode their bicycles around Lake Michigan, up Wisconsin, down Michigan, across Indiana, to their Calumet City Home. 1,447 miles of tent camping and bicycling for 30 days, 20 days of it in rain. He refused to put his bike away until he picked up 3 more miles so he could record 1,450 in his bike log. They went to Germany after winning air fare at the Virginia Wade Tennis competition ad ran the mountains of the Romantic Road daily, returned to the U.S.A. and both had their best times ever at the Park Forrest 10. As a member of the Calumet Region Striders, he began conducting speed workouts weekly at either Merrillville's track or T.F. North Track, helping all of us get faster race times. As a member of Park Forest Pancake and Running Club, he was inducted into the Park Forest Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions as a race organizer.