Dr. J. Robert Mayden, DDS

Upon his retirement from dentistry in 1990, Robert and Carole enjoyed traveling, spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, attending his first game in 1934 and regularly attending games for over 50 years. He had a passion for boating and walleye and perch fishing. Robert spent many years at Marble Head, OH, on the shores of Lake Erie enjoying those activities. They would spend their winter months at their home on Sanibel Island, FL.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN with Father Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

