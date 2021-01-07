Aug. 31, 1929 - Jan. 4, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. J. Robert Mayden, DDS, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Robert is survived by his children: Jill (Tim) Manvilla of Indianapolis, IN, Jana (Alan) Wertepny of Loxachahee, FL, Kim (Sally Collins) Mayden of Lake St. Louis, MO, Kara (Dr. Dean) Argo of Nashville, TN, Kay (Chuck) Sharpe of Tipp City, OH, Jay (Carrie) Mayden of Crown Point, IN and Jeff (Heather) Mayden of Wildwood, MO. 13 grandchildren: Shannon (Jason) Raynor, Brett (Jenny) Manvilla, Dr. Brittney (Dr. James) McClymonds, Ryan (Carrie) Wertepny, Randy Wertepny, Dr. Taylor Argo, Ben (Kylee) Argo, Jordan (Danielle) Sharpe, Lauren (Michael) Porto, Ellise Sharpe, Jenna Mayden, Jack Mayden and Sydney Mayden; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Richard Mayden, Louie (Kathy) Mayden, Maryann Cavanaugh; and sister-in-law: Sara Mayden.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Carole L. Mayden; parents: Joseph Robert and Agnes Mayden; brothers: Edward Mayden, Elmer Mayden and John Mayden; and sisters: Florence Morris, Ilene Van Buskirk and Agnes Montgomery.
Robert was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in 1948 and also graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, IA where he played football. He was a graduate of Loyola University Chicago College of Dental Surgery in 1954. Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, CO. Robert and Carole returned to Northwest Indiana and he established his Crown Point dental practice in 1956.
Upon his retirement from dentistry in 1990, Robert and Carole enjoyed traveling, spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, attending his first game in 1934 and regularly attending games for over 50 years. He had a passion for boating and walleye and perch fishing. Robert spent many years at Marble Head, OH on the shores of Lake Erie enjoying those activities. They would spend their winter months at their home on Sanibel Island, FL.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation.
Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.