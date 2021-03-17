Dr. Jack M. Hires

Jan. 28, 1932 — Mar. 17, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DR. JACK M. HIRES ON YOUR 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Hi, Honey! This first year without you seems to have moved along so slowly — when each year together with you always went by like a flash! I just feel so terribly lost without you, because part of me is now gone.

Every day I give thanks to our Dear Lord for allowing me to spend so many years of my life with you, Honey. I am so very appreciative of all that time I had with you. Our love and wonderful memories together will always be remembered and cherished.

Honey, I love you so much and miss you so much — forever — always! Your Loving Wife, Dorie