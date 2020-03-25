VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Jack M. Hires, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born January 28, 1932 in Olathe, KS to William and Roberta (Farris) Hires. His elementary years took his family to Missouri, California, Texas and to his grandparents farm in Colorado where he learned the ways of the farm, milking cows, feeding all of the animals, cleaning the barn and riding a horse. Jack developed a love of all animals including a pet goat that was regularly allowed in the house, and of course there was always a dog in his early life. He attended several one-room school houses and was able to recall the names of all his favorite teachers, their personality traits and their futures. Education was important to Jack even as a young child, never wanting to miss a day of school and the chance to learn something new. On rainy days when the steep hill near his home was too muddy for the bus to pick him up he would ride his horse eight miles to school, then home again after sports practice. If the weather was too bad for even the horse to be out in the elements, Jack would walk three miles to the highway and hopefully hitch a ride. While attending Shawnee Mission High School in Kansas he earned varsity letters in football, basketball and track, and after graduation attended Denver University in Colorado on a football scholarship. Jack also graduated from Indiana University at South Bend prior to receiving his Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law. A well-read historian, Jack was naturally drawn to religious and military history, usually consuming three books at a time. Active membership at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center served to reinforce his faith contemplation and anchor his trust in God.