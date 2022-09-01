HAMMOND, IN - Dr. Jack Schwartz, age 94 of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He is survived by his son, Karl Schwartz; daughter, Karen Schwartz-Brattain; and grandchildren, Megan, Aaron, Sarah, Elana and Ben. Dr. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Magda Schwartz; and siblings, Leopold, Reisi, Hershy and Arthur.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Rabbi Gidon Isaacs officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Service.

Dr. Jack was an obstetrician-gynecologist who delivered over 20,000 babies in "The Region". He was partners in both Life and Medicine with his beloved wife Magda, an anesthesiologist. Dr. Jack was a Holocaust survivor, a wonderful physician, and a devoted family man. He always taught his family that "it feels better to give than to receive." He will be so deeply missed. www.kishfuneralhome.net