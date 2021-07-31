Dr. Jacob Edward Pruitt

At the age of 17, after graduating from Edinburgh Indiana High School, he attended Indiana University as a pre-med student and went on to obtain his Medical Degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Pruitt served two years in the Army and after his honorable discharge in 1946, served two years in the U.S. Air Force as a young medical officer. After completing his service in the Air Force, Dr. Pruitt went into private practice, as a solo practitioner in Family Medicine. During the 1970s and 1980s he spent many shifts working in emergency medicine at St. Mary's Medical Center at both Gary and Hobart Hospitals. In 1976 he was appointed Director of Medical Affairs at St. Mary's. While at St. Mary's, working with Dr. P. Iatridis, Assistant Dean of Indiana University School of Medicine in Gary, Dr. Pruitt had the privilege of mentoring countless young interns. He was passionate about teaching and sharing his knowledge with students and nurses. Upon leaving his position at St. Mary's, Dr. Pruitt returned to private, solo practice in Merrillville, Indiana. He was a dedicated physician of more than 50 years who loved providing care to his patients until 1999 when he retired and relocated to Scottsdale.