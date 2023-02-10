WESTFIELD - Dr. James (Jim) Emery Hulett was born on March 10, 1927 in Hammond, IN and passed away on February 6, 2023 at the age of 95. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia; his six children: Kathy Devereaux (Jim) of Bloomington, IN; Tim Hulett (Sharon) of Trafalgar, IN; Tom Hulett (Sherry) of St. John, IN; Nancy Johnson (Greg) of Crystal Lake, IL; Bob Hulett (Amy) of Carmel, IN, Amy Abbey (Mark) of Carmel, IN; fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Emery C. and Marguerite O. Knotts Hulett; brother Dr. Robert L. Hulett (LaVaun) and sister Margery Hulett Cardas (Giorgio).

Jim grew up in Hammond, IN as a young boy, attending All Saints Catholic school as was the tradition of an Irish Catholic family. He moved to Munster, IN in 1939 and then attended Hammond High School (as Munster did not have a high school at the time), graduating in 1944. Jim attended Indiana University as a pre-dental student. When Jim turned 18 years old while at IU, he joined the United States Merchant Marines serving in World War II for 18 months of sea duty until the end of 1946. He returned to Indiana University after being discharged, to complete his pre-dental studies. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity while at IU. Jim graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry in Chicago, IL and became a dentist in June of 1952. With a long history of military service in the family, Jim saw the need to join the US Navy as a Dental Officer which took him to Korea from 1952-1954. The Navy assigned Jim to the US Marines 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division as a field dentist for the US troops battling in the Korean War. Jim was discharged in late 1954. A month after returning from Korea, Jim married Patricia on November 20, 1954. They lived in Highland, IN for 10 years, Munster, IN for 44 years and Fishersestfield, IN for the last 14 years.