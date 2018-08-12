DYER, IN - Dr. James L. Monks, age 72, passed away on August 3, 2018, after a short illness. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Monks, his loving children Jeff (Ramona) Monks, Scott Monks and Michelle McBrayer, and his adoring grandchildren Ryan, Grace, Ethan, Lucas, Julian and Juliet. In addition, he leaves behind his dear brothers Bill (Sue) Monks, Tom (Katie) Monks, and brother-in-law and close friend John (Marcia) McAleer. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and June Monks, and step-son, Marc Anderson.
Dr. Monks was a talented gastroenterologist who practiced in Northwest Indiana for many years. He helped countless people with his extensive medical knowledge and compassionate personality. Dr. Monks admired the Franciscan Alliance mission of high quality, loving patient care. Over the years, he participated on various hospital committees and boards. Most recently, Dr. Monks served as a trustee on the fiduciary board of the Franciscan Alliance Hospitals.
A luncheon will be held at a future date in celebration of Jim's life. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For additional information visit www.SMITSFH.com.