Jim Smallman, DDS, 92 years young, was born in East Chicago, Indiana. He passed away on December 8, 2018, and was surrounded by his family and friends. His parents Laura and Jim Smallman, and his beloved grandparents Nuncia and Dino Baccelli, all preceded him in death. He will finally be reunited with them. Their family was a close knit Italian- American family. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
Jim graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, then attended Indiana University and continued and graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for 42 years in Hammond, Indiana. Jim belonged to the Northwest Indiana Dental Society, the American Dental Association, and the Illinois Dental Society. Jim had an incredible practice and truly loved dentistry and his many loyal patients.
Jim married Nancy Mason in 1962. He leaves behind two daughters, Lynn Compton along with her twin granddaughters Kate and Kristin Compton (California), and Dawn Smallman (Oregon); a very special nephew Rob Mallehan (DiAnn) of Michigan and their family; one aunt Gloria Chechi and her children Maria and Robert. Jim had many Smallman cousins: Jack (Joan) Smallman, John (Grace) Smallman, Tom (Carol) Smallman and Chuck (Kris) Smallman. Chuck and Kris Smallman have been like a son and daughter to Jim and Nancy over the years. Cousins include Rene (Kathy) Morelli and family; Bill (Barb) Cataldi and family; and special friends Jim O'Donnell, Donnie Harvey, Gene Fort, Doug Irk, and Tom (Carol) Smith. Tom and Carol Smith were his forever friends. Drs. David Harvey (deceased) and Mickey Goldenberg (deceased) were his best fishing buddies and longtime friends. His sister-in-law Drella Mallehan Crankshaw (deceased) of Michigan introduced Nancy to Jim in 1957.
Jim and Nancy recently celebrated 56 happy years together. Jim relished all aspects of growing up Italian in an Italian-American family. He loved the music, the food, the operas, the language (and spoke it fluently) and loved visiting Italy. Jim's passion for Italian operas began with his cousin Vivienne Della Chiesa, a well-known soprano, inviting him to Chicago to attend her debut at the Chicago Civic Opera House. Jim loved all animals, especially his faithful cocker spaniels named Buddy and Rusty. Jim cherished his daughters as they grew up (too quickly he would add) and often made college campus visits after they went away to their respective universities. When he finally retired (something he really never wanted to do), he learned how to cook, and loved cooking authentic northern Italian style cuisines for all of his friends and family members who were eager to taste his new creations. His summers were spent fishing on Lake Michigan and with his friends. In his later years he wintered in Las Vegas with Lynn and her family. His granddaughters adored their only grandpa.
Jim lived life to its fullest with integrity, dignity and loyalty. Jim had a love of God, a love for his family, and a love for his country. His incredible sense of humor will be truly missed by all. Good journey my husband, father, grandfather and friend…you will be missed but will always live within our hearts. Ora e il momento di dire addio (translation: 'And now it is time to say goodbye.')
A special thank you to Hospice of the Calumet Area for their loving care during his final days.
Visitation will take place at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, Indiana from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. A Christian Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 13th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Calumet Avenue in Munster, Indiana. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of The Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, Indiana 46321, or St. Joseph's Soup Kitchen, 5310 South Hohman Ave., Hammond IN, 46320, or to the charity of your choice. www.kishfuneralhome.net