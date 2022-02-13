Aug. 18, 1949 - Feb. 9 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. James W. Gentleman, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Jim is survived by his wife of 48 1/2 years, Irene Gentleman (nee Poncsak); daughter, Christy Casterline; grandson, Will Casterline; mother, Gloria Gentleman; sister, Cathie and John Townsend; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, James M. Gentleman; sister, Sandra Kincses.

Jim was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Purdue University and Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was a physician at Crown Point Clinic for 25 years. Jim enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and cherished time with his family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Crown Point Community Foundation for a scholarship to be given in Jim's name.

Visit Jim's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.