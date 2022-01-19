QUINCY, IL - Dr. John Joseph Botsko, D.C. 97, passed away on January 13, 2022 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL where he has been a resident for over eight years. He was a Beloved Husband, Father and Friend. John loved God, his Family and the U.S.A. John was born in Hammond, IN on August 21, 1924 to the late Karol and Katherine (nee Stofik) Botsko.

John graduated from Hammond Technical High School in 1942. John served in the Navy during World War II on the destroyer escort U.S.S. Riddle. In 1947, he was elected as Commander of Hammond's Maywood Post #126 of the American Legion. At that time John was one of the youngest persons to hold that position. John married his wife Sophie on September 6, 1947 and set up their home in the Hegewisch neighborhood of Chicago. He had worked full time at the American Steel Foundry as a metallurgist while attending college and until he opened his first office. John graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in 1950. Dr. Botsko had his office over the years in Hammond, Munster, Gary and Merrillville, IN. In 1975, John was elected as President of the State of Indiana Chiropractic Association. John was a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Hegewisch, IL and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond, IN. He served in various capacities including organizing and being the Trooper Leader of the Boy Scout Troop #731 in Hegewisch. John also served as a coach with the Hegewisch Little League back in the day when games were played at Mann Park.