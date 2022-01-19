Aug. 21, 1924 - Jan. 13, 2022
QUINCY, IL - Dr. John Joseph Botsko, D.C. 97, passed away on January 13, 2022 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL where he has been a resident for over eight years. He was a Beloved Husband, Father and Friend. John loved God, his Family and the U.S.A. John was born in Hammond, IN on August 21, 1924 to the late Karol and Katherine (nee Stofik) Botsko.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sophie (nee Parkis); brother, Stephan Botsko; sisters: Ann Moser, Mary Tackas, Sue Michalak, and Irene Botsko; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews and many friends. Survived by son, Charles John (Janet "Punkie") Botsko; daughters: Nancy Kay (James) Rondot, Sally Ann (James) Kaloyanides and Irene (Tom) Orlando; four grandchildren: James (Courtney) Kaloyanides, Anastasia "Stacy" Kaloyanides, Kathleen (David) Bennett and Gregory (Nikki) Orlando; eight great-grandchildren: Cleo, Adriana and Max Kaloyanides, Sophia, David and Bentley Bennett, Dominic and John Orlando; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
John graduated from Hammond Technical High School in 1942. John served in the Navy during World War II on the destroyer escort U.S.S. Riddle. In 1947, he was elected as Commander of Hammond's Maywood Post #126 of the American Legion. At that time John was one of the youngest persons to hold that position. John married his wife Sophie on September 6, 1947 and set up their home in the Hegewisch neighborhood of Chicago. He had worked full time at the American Steel Foundry as a metallurgist while attending college and until he opened his first office. John graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in 1950. Dr. Botsko had his office over the years in Hammond, Munster, Gary and Merrillville, IN. In 1975, John was elected as President of the State of Indiana Chiropractic Association. John was a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Hegewisch, IL and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond, IN. He served in various capacities including organizing and being the Trooper Leader of the Boy Scout Troop #731 in Hegewisch. John also served as a coach with the Hegewisch Little League back in the day when games were played at Mann Park.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at
KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in John's name to the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Or a favorite charity of your choice. www.kishfuneralhome.net.