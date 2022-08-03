Dr. John Morfas

He grew up in Hammond surrounded by a strong Greek Orthodox community. At the age of fourteen, he met the love of his life, Jean Coughlin. They were married June 12, 1955. He graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1956 and he immediately went into the U.S. Army and rose to the rank of Captain. They were stationed down in New Orleans, where they started their family. After serving his time in New Orleans, they moved back to Hammond to be near family and their church community. He went on to practice dentistry for 50 more years before retiring in 2008. His joy in life was his family and friends. He always made time for people in his life. He rooted himself in the Greek community as a long-standing member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Where he taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, and developed a strong relationship with some of his closest friends. He made friends wherever he was. He loved fishing and was an avid golfer and tennis player into his late 80's. He lived a wonderful life with love for others being its center. His quick wit and easy manner will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.