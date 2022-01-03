Dr. Kendell "Ken" Oetter

He is preceded in death by his parents, LaVern and Mary Evelene (Eve) Oetter; his baby brother, Charles Oetter; and wife, Barbara Jean Wright.

Dr. Oetter graduated from Loyola University of Chicago, IL. He attended medical school at The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kennebunkport, Maine. His specialty was Family Medicine and he served thousands of patients over the years which included four generations of families as his patients. He began his career in Indiana as a Family Physician in 1990. Dr. Oetter served 17 years in the National Guard as a Physician.

Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved living on the farm with his cats and horse, Bandit. Ken was an eclectic music lover ranging from Mozart to Queen. Mozart was played during his final days. He loved to travel. His favorite place was Montana where he spent summers on his uncle's ranch where he hunted and fished. He loved Salzburg, Austria, attending Mozart concerts with his wife, Ruth, during Christmas holidays. He loved walking along the beach at St. Pete's Beach, Florida. His passion was Rome, Italy and Roman History.

Ken's favorite charity was St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Donations can be made online.