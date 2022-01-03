Nov. 11, 1953 - Dec. 8, 2021
CORNELL, IL - Dr. Kendell "Ken" Oetter, 68, of Cornell, IL, formerly of St. John, IN, died peacefully with his loving family at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Ken was born November 11, 1953, in Joliet, IL to Kenneth LaVern and Mary Evelene (Eve) Oetter, formerly of Frankfort, IL and Ennis, MT. He grew up in Frankfort, IL.
Ken was married to the love of his life, Ruth Ann Munch Oetter. She survives in Cornell, IL.
Also surviving are his loving son, Anton Traugott-Olsen of Alaska and loving daughter, Agnete (Nete) Traugot-Olsen Defenbaugh (Mark Defenbaugh) of Blackstone, IL and his sister, Linda K. Oetter Ayres (Jeff Ayres) of Hansville, WA. He will be greatly missed by his loving grandchildren who were his Rays of Hope and Sunshine, Neve, Lani, and Cody Pinkerton and Cooper Defenbaugh of Blackstone, IL and Kennedy Watts Traugott-Olsen of Asheville, NC.
Ken is also survived by his loyal and heartfelt friends, Dr. Michael Tuchek, who stood by his side to the very end, Dr. Daniel Bade, Rick Tonn, Lanny Fisher, David Parlock, Dr. Kurt Wiese, and Carol Green Fraley, Esq. Also, his medical assistant of 15 years, Patti Boehm, who was irreplaceable to Dr. Oetter, and we sincerely appreciate her loyalty to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, LaVern and Mary Evelene (Eve) Oetter; his baby brother, Charles Oetter; and wife, Barbara Jean Wright.
Dr. Oetter graduated from Loyola University of Chicago, IL. He attended medical school at The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kennebunkport, Maine. His specialty was Family Medicine and he served thousands of patients over the years which included four generations of families as his patients. He began his career in Indiana as a Family Physician in 1990. Dr. Oetter served 17 years in the National Guard as a Physician.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved living on the farm with his cats and horse, Bandit. Ken was an eclectic music lover ranging from Mozart to Queen. Mozart was played during his final days. He loved to travel. His favorite place was Montana where he spent summers on his uncle's ranch where he hunted and fished. He loved Salzburg, Austria, attending Mozart concerts with his wife, Ruth, during Christmas holidays. He loved walking along the beach at St. Pete's Beach, Florida. His passion was Rome, Italy and Roman History.
Ken's favorite charity was St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Donations can be made online.
Ken began receiving Honors early in life becoming an Eagle Scout in High School. He served on several medical boards and was a former President of The Indiana Osteopathic Association. But what really mattered to Ken was his relationships with family, friends, patients, and colleagues. He was a man of integrity, kindness, and compassion. Patients considered him family. He considered his patients an extension of his family in return treating them via Telehealth up until the day he died. Like our daughter Nete said, he was the best husband, best father, and devoted grandfather. His love will live on in our hearts forever.
A Memorial Mass will follow when the pandemic numbers safely allow large group gatherings.
