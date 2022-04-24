Oct. 20, 1938 - April 3, 2022

CALUMET - Dr. Larry M. Crawford of Venice Florida, formerly of the Calumet Region, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; sons: Curtis and Jeff (Patty) Crawford; brother, Jerry Crawford; sister, Phyllis Livesay; brother-in-law, Bill Haddad; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Rhonda) Haddad; and many cherished cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends.

A graduate of Purdue University (and proud member of the Boilermaker Basketball Family) and Indiana University, Larry was a National Certified Counselor and a Licensed Mental Health Counselor. He retired as Professor Emeritus of Education after 42 years of service at Purdue Calumet. In addition to teaching, he served in many administrative roles including Dean of Students and Director of Counseling.

Larry was a true helping professional. He was a gentle, kind person, and a compassionate listener who displayed sincere regard for others. In his quiet and caring way, he touched many lives. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and for always being positive, cheerful and willing to help others.

Graveside services and burial will be held in Edgar County, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, FL, (www.GivetoTidewell.org).