Dr. Larry Raftery

VALPARAISO, IN — On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Dr. Larry Raftery, loving husband and father of three children with five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72. He bravely served his country in the US Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. He also faithfully served in ministry for over 45 years, founding and pastoring Laurel Church Ministries over the past 30 years. On May 22, 1971, he married the love of his life, Victoria Hanlon. They raised three sons, Eric, Kyle and Garrison.

Pastor Larry was a gifted writer and orator, whose genuine love for God and passion for helping people, caused him to dedicate his life to serving others. To know Pastor Larry was to love him, and his life and ministry genuinely impacted countless lives. While he was known for his incredible wisdom, kindness, compassion and generous spirit, he was also known for his great sense of humor and love of family. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, classic cars, animals (especially dogs) and spending quality time with those he cherished.