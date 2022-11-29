VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Leonard J. Jozwiak, 77, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born February 8, 1945, in South Bend to Stanley E. & Theresa A. (Toth) Jozwiak. Leonard graduated from St. Joseph High School, and received his B.A., Masters and Ph.D. from Indiana University, in Education, and Administration. During his career Leonard served as Director of Special Education for the Hammond Schools for over 20 years, then oversaw the Geminus Head Start program in Lake County for many years. His longtime membership at St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus as a Grand Knight were meaningful avenues for his service to the greater good of mankind. Devotion to God and strong love of family were always foremost in Leonard's thoughts and actions. His witty and candid humor did serve him well in all facets of life and became a bit of a trademark for him.