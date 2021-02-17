Dr. Manmohan Singh

He embraced all things Chicago. While he loved cricket and field hockey, he quickly became a White Sox fan. He took his sons to their first ball games at Old Comiskey. He loved the Bears. In the '80s, when they were good, he celebrated their Super Bowl win, and wore a black armband to Super Bowl parties that didn't feature the Monsters of the Midway. He cried when Mike Ditka was fired and Walter Payton passed away. Unfortunately, for his sons, he passed along that love for Chicago sports teams. It was a shame that he never saw the Bears win a title again. Thank god for the White Sox and Bulls, we think.

He passed along more than just that to his sons. He gave them an appreciation for the finer things in life. He regularly took his family to dine in Chicago's best restaurants and the debuts of films that received "Two Thumbs Up" by Siskel & Ebert. He loved to go to the Art Institute and the Museum of Contemporary Art. His Punjabi humor found a ready audience with his friends, family and strangers. He also took time to perfect the "Dad Joke" which unfortunately for his grandchildren (Sophia, Niko, Navah and Ronen) has been implemented by his sons, as well as singing songs one loves at the top of your lungs.