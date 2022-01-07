HIGHLAND, IN - Dr. Mark Kendra age 66, of Highland, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sheryl; children: Dr. Marisa, Dr. Taylor and Austen; and brother, Greg. Preceded in death by his father (Frank), mother (Mary), and sister-in-law (Diane). He is also mourned by many members from the Klawinski family on his wife's side: Joyce, Judy (Rich), Bruce (Nancy), Krista (Michael) and their children, David (Christa) and their daughter, Nicholas (Jennifer) and their son, Dr. Darren (Danielle), Amanda and her son, Tyler (Stacey) and their children, Ryan, Dawn (James) and their sons, and Dana (Benjamin) and their sons. He is preceded in death by George, Bryan, and Janie.

Mark was born in Chicago, IL on August 7, 1955. He graduated from Highland High School in 1973, attended undergraduate school at both Wabash and Indiana University, and earned his doctorate degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1982. He started his first dental practice near downtown Highland and eventually moved to the current location on Indianapolis Boulevard in 1987, where his two daughters still practice today. He greatly enjoyed his career in dentistry (he taught dental assisting classes and orthodontic courses through the Academy for GP Orthodontics at his office) and loved interacting with his patients. Outside of dentistry, he was an active member in his community; he served on the Town of Highland Planning Board, worked closely with his wife helping the Humane Society/Treasured Friends organizations, and was a member of the IUSD Alumni Board which oversaw the newest addition to the dental school (where he has a clinic named after him). He also loved involving himself in new projects and ventures, with real estate development and hospitality becoming a growing passion throughout the years–a love that he has now passed down to his three children.