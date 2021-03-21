Dr. Michael L. Dimitroff, PhD.

April 25, 1943 - Mar. 17, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. Michael Dimitroff went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on March 17, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Michael was born April 25, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Captain Namon Dimitroff (Hammond Police Department) and Telitha Leah Baker Dimitroff.

He attended Hammond, IN public schools and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Indiana University in 1966, and a Ph.D. in Psychology from Purdue University in 1975. He served as a Professor of Psychology and Counseling at Governor's State University for over 20 years. He also practiced as a renowned board-certified Clinical Psychologist, Neuropsychologist, and Forensic Psychologist for over 40 years in Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee and contributed immeasurably to the field through published articles and workshops on a multitude of topics. Michael was a Major in the Tennessee State Guard and was also a volunteer Sheriff's Deputy with the Union County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee.