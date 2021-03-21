Dr. Michael L. Dimitroff, PhD.

April 25, 1943 - Mar. 17, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. Michael Dimitroff went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on March 17, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Michael was born April 25, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Captain Namon Dimitroff (Hammond Police Department) and Telitha Leah Baker Dimitroff.
He attended Hammond, IN public schools and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Indiana University in 1966, and a Ph.D. in Psychology from Purdue University in 1975. He served as a Professor of Psychology and Counseling at Governor's State University for over 20 years. He also practiced as a renowned board-certified Clinical Psychologist, Neuropsychologist, and Forensic Psychologist for over 40 years in Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee and contributed immeasurably to the field through published articles and workshops on a multitude of topics. Michael was a Major in the Tennessee State Guard and was also a volunteer Sheriff's Deputy with the Union County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee.
Michael loved the Lord and volunteered on multiple mission trips to spread the Gospel and provide medical care in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Panama. He also had a profound love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman; he instilled the same enthusiasm and passion unto his sons. Michael was a connoisseur of good food. He would never pass up a good prime rib, Italian beef sandwich (especially from Portillo's) or Chinese cuisine. Michael also loved cinema. If you knew him, you would have undoubtedly engaged in conversations composed entirely of movie quotes from his favorite films.
Michael is survived by his children: Namon Dimitroff and his wife, Rebecca, Asher Dimitroff and his wife, Heather and Darcie Kelly; his grandchildren: Liam, Kelly and Caylum Dimitroff; his brother, Dr. Lambro Dimitroff; and his nephew, Thomas Dimitroff. Michael will be forever missed by all – rest in eternal love and peace, Dad.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service followed by a private burial. Memorials may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Valparaiso, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net