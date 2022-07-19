Nov. 21, 1925 - July 15, 2022

MUNSTER - Dr. Minakshi Dalal, age 96, of Munster, Indiana formerly of Ahmedabad, Gujarat passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Minakshi (Dadi) is survived by her children: Harsh Dalal (Shreyasi), Meenal Menezes (Arnold), and Vikram Dalal (Pravina); seven grandchildren: Francis, Maithelee (David), Sharvari (Federico), Milan, Mona, Ishani, and Janu; great-grandchildren: Alessandro, Sanjiv, Lucas, and Niam; sisters: Sadhana and SriLekha; many nieces and nephews.

Minakshi was preceded in death by her husband, Lalitchandra Dalal.

An indefatigable advocate for the underserved and dedicated reformer, Dr. Minakshi Dalal lived an exemplary life. A life defined by virtue, charity, and compassion. During a time when women's education was little more than an afterthought, Dr. Dalal succeeded in becoming one of the youngest PhDs in Sanskrit Literature. Her trailblazing and towering persona also extended into her philanthropic work. Undeterred by naysayers and driven by a fiercely held commitment to her community, she supported science scholarships for underserved children in the state of Gujarat and helped establish the Red Cross in Gujarat, serving as the organization's first president. She also helped found Cancer Hospital in Gujarat, India which provides free healthcare for children and families impacted by pediatric cancer. At just 4 feet and 11 inches, Dr. Dalal was truly larger than life.

She was the matriarch of her family-the center around whom they all revolved. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Most importantly, she was the most faithful servant of Lord Krishna, with whom we know she will be reunited with warmth.

Funeral Services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave, Schererville, IN. Private family services will be held from 4:00 P.M. - 5:30 P.M., followed by visiting hours from 5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Private services will resume at 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Minakshi's name to a charity of your choice. Her favorite organizations: