MUNSTER, IN — Dr. Norma J. Smith, 86, of Munster, IN passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, officiating. Live streaming can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and Divinity Funeral Home facebook page.

