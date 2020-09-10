× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Palmer Erwin Mart

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Dr. Palmer Erwin Mart, 94, of Merrillville, passed away on September 6, 2020, at Virginia Place, his residence. He was born November 2, 1925, in Matthews, IN, the son of Palmer Eri and Pauline (Overmyer) Mart. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1943.

He met his future wife, Amarylyce Lois Schmidt, on the Indiana University campus. They were married on August 28, 1948, in Gary, IN. Palmer "Marty" earned his B.S. Degree in 1949 from Indiana University, his M.S. in 1953, and his Ed. D. in 1977.

He was an Eagle Scout, WWII Navy Radioman and member of Theta Chi social fraternity. He enjoyed travel, financial planning, was an avid fisherman and I.U. athletics enthusiast. Palmer and Amarylyce "Mare" moved to Meadowood Retirement Community from Elkhart in 2000.

Palmer taught school in Indiana at Hobart and Gary. He was Assistant Principal at Crown Point, Principal of Gary Horace Mann, and Principal of both Elkhart and Elkhart Memorial High School. Dr. Mart chaired several NCA School Visitations for the I.U. School of Education.

He was a member of ORAK Shrine, several Masonic organizations, Phi Delta Kappa, the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, the I.U. Alumni Association and First Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.