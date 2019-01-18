HAMMOND/MISHAWAKA, IN - Dr. Paul Leonard Piekarczyk, age 70, passed away on January 13, 2019. He was born August 5, 1948. Paul was preceded in death by his most loving parents, Joseph Sr., and Genevieve (Sorakopus) Piekarczyk. He is survived by his most loving sister Charmaine (Sherry) (the late Dr. Donald) Plautz and his brother Joseph Piekarczyk, Jr., D.D.S., and adoring nieces Camille (Eric) Stein, Danette Plautz, Alexis (William) Gannon, nephew Douglas (Sally) Plautz, and many more dear family members and friends.
Paul was a graduate of Morton High School in Hammond, Purdue Calumet, and Indiana University School of Optometry. Paul served proudly in the US Army in for three-and-a-half years, part of which he served in Korea.
A very special thanks to his niece Danette Plautz and his Godchild, Alexis Gannon, for helping Uncle Paul regularly with doing whatever he needed, mostly every second week, for over three years. A special thanks to Christian Deeds for all her help for Paul.
Paul will be remembered as a very witty, kind and loving person. He was devoted to the Catholic faith and to his family. God has Paul in His keep, and we will always cherish him in our hearts.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN, on SATURDAY, January 19, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 AM with Paul's cousin, Reverend Phillip Kaim, officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at: