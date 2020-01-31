VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Philip Nowzaradan, 76 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born March 1, 1943 in Tehran, Iran to George and Louisa (Yaveri) Nowzaradan. Dr. Philip earned his medical degree from the University of Tehran and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1979. He was a family practitioner and was on staff at Porter Regional Hospital for nearly 40 years. Dr. Philip was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. He loved his family and the joy of his life, were his grandchildren.