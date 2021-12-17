CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. Ram C. Gupta, 91, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia. He was born in March 1931 in Mithapur, India. He accomplished many "firsts" of his family during his lifetime - the first person in his family to attend college, the first to attend graduate school, the first to leave India, the first to settle overseas... After graduating from medical school, he emigrated to England to complete his General Medicine residency. He settled in and enjoyed practicing general medicine near London for the following 19 years.

Due to his life-long love of the USA, he then emigrated to Bristol, Tennessee, where he completed his Family Medicine residency at East Tennessee State University in 1977. He then moved first to Valparaiso and then to Crown Point, Indiana, to practice medicine through his Family Medicine practice in Merrillville, Indiana. He loved practicing medicine - and loved the people of Northwest Indiana - so much that he practiced medicine there from 1978 until 2016. He was president of the Indian-American Association of Northwest Indiana in 1993, and has been a long-serving member of the local Indian-American Cultural Association, presiding over several charity donations and events. After happily serving the Northwest Indiana community for more than 38 years, he retired, reluctantly, only upon his loving wife's insistence. He retired to Johns Creek, Georgia, where he lived with his youngest son until his passing.