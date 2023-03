Services for Dr. Rev. James H. Gabhart, 96, of Francesville (formerly of Winamac) will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel 230 S. Brooks St. Francesville, IN 47946. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Winamac Cemetery. www.frainmortuary.com