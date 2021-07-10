Dr. Richard E. Loomis

March 26, 1926 - June 10, 2021
BRADENTON, FL - Dr. Richard Edward Loomis, lovingly known as Doc, passed away peacefully June 10, 2021 at the Tidewell Hospice Home in Bradenton, Florida. Born March 26, 1926 in Oswego, New York to Dr. Harold and Ruth Loomis, he grew up in Pulaski, New York with his older brother Fred. As an adolescent he managed a family chicken coop of over a hundred hens, selling eggs throughout the area. He also enjoyed showing his birds at the state fair in Syracuse, where he won the occasional Best of Show blue ribbon. Doc was devoted to the Boy Scout program where as a teenager, he reached the rank of Eagle scout. He continued as an adult leader mentoring his son to the rank of Eagle and taking the trip to Philmont with him also. Doc was an active musician playing trombone in band and jazz club. During high school he developed a wonderful baritone voice and sang in church and school choirs. He was invited to sing in the New York State high school choir all four years, soloing his Senior year. He sang competitively and auditioned as a requisite while considering opera as a career. During his adult life, Richard sang many solos and duets for worship services, weddings and funerals.
Upon graduation from High School, Richard joined the Navy and served his country during World War II stationed at the Brooklyn Naval Yard. During that time he met Dorris Zufelt, the love of his life for 66 years.
Doc earned a DDS degree from the University Of Buffalo School Of Dental Medicine, and established a successful practice in Hamburg, New York for 38 years. He remained current in his profession by attending the Pankey Institute in Key Biscayne, Florida becoming a much sought after specialist in porcelain caps and gold inlays.
Doc lived a full life of many pleasures. First and foremost was dancing with his wife whom he first met on the dance floor. From the Lindy Hop to Texas Squares, to ballroom they explored them all together. He was an avid canoeist paddling the Fulton Chain in the ADK with his bride for their honeymoon. This passion expanded to canoeing the Wild and Scenic Rivers of the Allagash in ME, as well as whitewater rafting the Gauley in WV, and the Grand Canyon. Alpine skiing was a winter favorite both in Western NY and the ADK when Big Tupper was teeming. He belonged to The Gentleman's Ski Club of Hamburg, NY that made annual ski trips to a new ski resort in the Eastern US and Canada for 12 years. Doc and Dorris traveled throughout Europe often taking time for genealogical sleuthing. Doc was passionate about organized sports. During the 1980 Winter Olympics Doc and Dorris drew tickets in the volunteer worker's lottery program for the USA Hockey match dubbed the Miracle On Ice. While living in Hamburg, Doc held season tickets for his beloved Buffalo Bills before and after their four consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl, and for the Sabres as well, during their 1999 Stanley Cup debut. At 92, Doc took back up the game of golf and a year later shot a par 3 hole-in-one.
Richard was keenly devoted to community service. An avid Kiwanian for over 60 years, he served as President of his club and maintained a perfect attendance for decades. He was a founding contributor to the Wild Center, a member of the ADK Club and a regular volunteer at the Saranac Lake Free Library book sales. He was a man who loved people and kept many treasured friendships throughout his life.
Family was everything to Richard and he prided himself in taking an active role in the lives and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. After Dorris' death Richard lived alternately with his son and daughter so he could continue to be involved with their families. His presence helped pass on family traditions to three generations who will greatly miss him.
Richard is survived by his children, Deborah Miller of Valparaiso Indiana and Eric Loomis of Saranac Lake, New York. His legacy lives on with his grandchildren Jeremy Miller of Valparaiso, Indiana, Dr. Tyler (Stephanie) Miller of Schererville, Indiana; Matthew Miller (Melanie Wargowski) of Golden Colorado; Corbett (Alicia) Miller of Lanai Hawaii, Kindle Loomis (Matthew Kolan) of Burlington Vermont and Caper Loomis of Saranac Lake New York. Richard had three great grandchildren Olivia Miller, James Miller, and Madison Miller.
A Celebration of Life ceremony for both Doc and Dorris is TBD. Donations can be sent to the Sunrise Kiwanis Club or St Agnes Day Care Center.