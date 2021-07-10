Dr. Richard E. Loomis

Doc lived a full life of many pleasures. First and foremost was dancing with his wife whom he first met on the dance floor. From the Lindy Hop to Texas Squares, to ballroom they explored them all together. He was an avid canoeist paddling the Fulton Chain in the ADK with his bride for their honeymoon. This passion expanded to canoeing the Wild and Scenic Rivers of the Allagash in ME, as well as whitewater rafting the Gauley in WV, and the Grand Canyon. Alpine skiing was a winter favorite both in Western NY and the ADK when Big Tupper was teeming. He belonged to The Gentleman's Ski Club of Hamburg, NY that made annual ski trips to a new ski resort in the Eastern US and Canada for 12 years. Doc and Dorris traveled throughout Europe often taking time for genealogical sleuthing. Doc was passionate about organized sports. During the 1980 Winter Olympics Doc and Dorris drew tickets in the volunteer worker's lottery program for the USA Hockey match dubbed the Miracle On Ice. While living in Hamburg, Doc held season tickets for his beloved Buffalo Bills before and after their four consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl, and for the Sabres as well, during their 1999 Stanley Cup debut. At 92, Doc took back up the game of golf and a year later shot a par 3 hole-in-one.