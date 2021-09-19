CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. Richard Farrell, age 78 of Crown Point, passed away September 17, 2021. Born on December 7, 1942, to Richard and Anne Farrell in Gary, Indiana. He attended Emerson High School and the University of Kansas. Richard was a biology teacher at Emerson High School before going back to school at Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. Dr. Richard Farrell worked as a Podiatrist for 25 years in Merrillville and Gary Indiana, prior to retiring in Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Anne Farrell; sons: Blake, Bryan and Ryan Farrell; brother, Jim Farrell, sister, Anne Webb. Richard is survived by his daughters: Kristie (Ed) Ivanyo, Juliet Farrell; grandchildren: Tate, Ty, Lexie Ivanyo; sisters: Patty Casko, Bobbi Kotfer, Sandy Briscoe, many nieces and nephews. He loved all things water, fishing, boating, traveling, and trading the stock market.