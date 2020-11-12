Dr. Robert "Bob" Franklin Guthrie, Jr.

Bob was born in Blue Island, IL, son to Robert Franklin Guthrie Sr. and Helen Jane (Meenan) Krause on November 1, 1940. After graduating high school he joined the Marine Corp and proudly served for three years in Okinawa Japan. Upon returning to the United States, Bob became a movie operator and union member of IATSE. While working full time as a movie operator, he graduated from George Williams College in Chicago and went on to graduate from George Williams College of Osteopathic medicine in 1975 where he earned his doctorate in Osteopathic medicine. Over the next 35 years he had a very fulfilling career starting out working in the emergency department at Little Company of Mary, then as the director of the emergency department at St. Margaret's North for 10 years, and finally moving into family medicine where he ended his career working at Northwest Family Healthcare.