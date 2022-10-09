CHICAGO, IL - Dr. Rodney Swantko, DDS, 82, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022 in Chicago surrounded by his family. Dr. Swantko was an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist.

Rod graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry and continued at Boston University to become an oral surgeon. He owned Munster Indiana Oral Surgery.

He was born and grew up in Hammond, IN, during WWII. He built models of U.S fighter planes of that era - one model after another. Thus, Rod developed the dexterity in his fingers that he carried into his chosen career. Rod knew intimately every location in Gene Shepherd's writing and shared the books gladly and widely.

Rod became an Eagle Scout, During his scouting experience, he participated in the National Scouting Jamboree. Each scout needed to bring a sample of something unique to his area to trade with other scouts. Dad suggested corked, test tubes of Indiana Dunes "Singing Sand", unique in this hemisphere. Because of the shape of the grains, the sand squeaks when feet stomp on it. Rod was also a camp counselor at Lutherwald in Howe, IN.

Rod earned Varsity letters in Track and Golf at Hammond High. Golf proved his passion. He loved "hittin' balls" at Wicker Park Golf Course. Another love was Indiana University. Rod paid for his first undergraduate year with his savings from his paper route. Rod played on the B-Team Basketball team at this Basketball Powerhouse although he never played basketball in high school.

Travels from the French Riviera to Fiji encouraged Rod's study and mastery of French.

Dr. Swantko's charitable donations centered on museums to which he gave literary treasures. Rod gave the Chicago History Museum a handwritten and signed copy of the iconic poem "Chicago" by Carl Sandburg. Other literary works, he sent to the Newberry Library and the Lilly Library at I.U.

Dr. Swantko is survived by: Gail Swantko Lamont (Robert), his sister and Keith A. Swantko, his brother; and many cousins throughout the Chicago area and the nation.

Dr. Swantko was preceded in death by his parents: Alexander and Ann Swantko; and his Godparents: Lou and Olga Harasty.

No Visitation will be held. A private gravesite service will be held at Concordia Cemetary in Hammond, IN, where three generations of Dr. Swantko's family are buried. In lieu flowers, memorials can be directed to https/donations.scouting.org/li/2023jamboree, or to YMCA Chicago Summer Camp Programs, or to the charity of your choice.