Dr. Sakda Suwan

Dr. Suwan's official birth date was April 7, 1941, but according to his brother, Sakdidej, he likely was born several months earlier - likely in 1940 - but the registration of the birth was delayed due to wartime conditions. He was one of eight children, with five brothers and two sisters; two of his brothers preceded him in death, one at a very young age.

He received his undergraduate degree from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, and went on to earn his medical degree at Siriraj Medical School, also in Bangkok. At Siriraj, he finished first in his class - an achievement that his classmates always noted and acknowledged at their frequent reunions.

"He's very modest, but we are so proud of him," his good friend and classmate Dr. Asanee Engel said. "He's so bright, but he never showed off to anybody."

Later in his career, Dr. Suwan served Methodist Hospital of Gary in a number of different roles, including director of cardiac surgery services beginning in 1999 and eventually as president of the medical staff in 2002.

Dr. Suwan is survived by his only son, Paul, of Chicago; as well as three brothers, including Dr. Sakdidej Suwan of Sarver, Pa., and two sisters; and many close friends and classmates.