FISHERS, IN - Dr. Susanne Largura Benedict, 50, died on May 30, 2021 in Fishers, Indiana.
Susanne was born on September 30, 1970, in Gary, Indiana to Dr. Aldo and Rebecca Largura. She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1988. Susanne attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she graduated with a degree in Biology. Susanne was employed at Abbott Laboratories until changing course and following her father into the field of dentistry. Susanne married Dr. Brian Benedict, her neighbor and high school friend, in July 1994 and they relocated to Indianapolis where she graduated from Indiana School of Dentistry in 1998.
Susanne worked as a private practice dentist for several years before returning to the Indiana University School of Dentistry and serving in several roles of clinical instruction. She was a Fellow in Clinical Ethics at the Charles Warren Fairbanks Center for Medical Ethics before her current position as Associate Dean of Student Affairs. She was inducted into the American College of Dentists and served as a liaison with the Indiana Dental Association. Susanne had an unparalleled work ethic and aspired to the highest standards and goals to achieve. She was an extremely respected and consummate professional in her field.
Susanne was an avid runner, completing several marathons and races over the years. She was part of a local running club that brought her close friends and much satisfaction. She was a homemaker par excellence as she raised her boys. Susanne loved to bake and became known for her bake sales and baked goods at neighborhood garage sales. Her studies abroad during high school and at St. Mary's College inspired her love of the Italian language and culture. To quote Susanne, "Il mio cuore appartiene all'Italia (My heart belongs to Italy)!" Susanne was recently appointed and working to establish a study abroad program between IUSD and the University of Milan-Bicocca Dental School Milan, Italy.
What Susanne cherished most was her family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her sons. Susanne is survived by: her husband, Dr. Brian Benedict; and three sons: Mario, Gavin and Oliver; her parents: Dr. Aldo and Rebecca Largura; brothers: Dr. Burton Largura (Dr. Heather Largura) and Ryan Largura (Karen Largura); and sister Alison Largura (Dr. Leo Urdaneta); aunts, uncles, cousins and seven nieces and nephews. Susanne loved and was loved by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM -8:00 PM at FLANNER BUCHANAN-OAKLAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 2 PM at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Rd, Fishers, IN 46038, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.