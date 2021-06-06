Sept. 30, 1970 - May 30, 2021

FISHERS, IN - Dr. Susanne Largura Benedict, 50, died on May 30, 2021 in Fishers, Indiana.

Susanne was born on September 30, 1970, in Gary, Indiana to Dr. Aldo and Rebecca Largura. She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1988. Susanne attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she graduated with a degree in Biology. Susanne was employed at Abbott Laboratories until changing course and following her father into the field of dentistry. Susanne married Dr. Brian Benedict, her neighbor and high school friend, in July 1994 and they relocated to Indianapolis where she graduated from Indiana School of Dentistry in 1998.

Susanne worked as a private practice dentist for several years before returning to the Indiana University School of Dentistry and serving in several roles of clinical instruction. She was a Fellow in Clinical Ethics at the Charles Warren Fairbanks Center for Medical Ethics before her current position as Associate Dean of Student Affairs. She was inducted into the American College of Dentists and served as a liaison with the Indiana Dental Association. Susanne had an unparalleled work ethic and aspired to the highest standards and goals to achieve. She was an extremely respected and consummate professional in her field.