Dr. Thomas Bruce Zimmerman

July 25, 1941 — May 24, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN/BONITA SPRINGS, FL — Dr. Thomas Bruce Zimmerman, 79, of Valparaiso and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away with his family by his side Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born July 25, 1941, in Valparaiso to the late Bruce and Bonnie (Mahon) Zimmerman.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of Valparaiso High School and graduated from Valparaiso University, and Indiana University School of Dentistry. He operated his dental practice in Valparaiso from 1967-2003. In retirement, Tom and his wife, Diane, moved to Florida and split time between Bonita Springs and Valparaiso. He was a member, since childhood, of the Valparaiso Country Club and was an avid reader and golfer. Tom enjoyed all sports and kept active with exercise and walking. Most of all he cherished time with family, especially his grandchildren.

On August 22, 1964, Tom married Diane Batchelor, who survives along with their children: Kathy (Erich) Nightingale, Thomas (Amy) Zimmerman Jr., Kelly (Harvey) Peddle and Shaun (Nicole) Zimmerman; and grandchildren: Evan and Kyle Nightingale, Thomas III and Taylor Zimmerman, Tyler and Kenzie Peddle and Kylie Zimmerman.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to VNA Hospice of NWI or Dollars for Scholars.