Dr. Victor Contri, 73, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in his home.He was born December 13, 1947, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Hugo and Millicent (Obradovich) Contri.Dr. Contri graduated from Merrillville High School, Indiana University and IU School of Medicine with honors. In 1976, he moved to Michigan City to work in the ER at St. Anthony Hospital and later opened his private family practice there.On August 18, 1972, in Merrillville, Indiana, he married Sue (Daugherty) Contri, who survives.Also surviving are his five children, Victor H., William, Karin, Michael (Amelia) and Carolyn (Doyle Martin) Contri; one grandson, Noah Contri; one sister, Teddy (Ron) Thompson; one sister-in-law, Susan Contri; one nephew; several nieces; and his dog, Bear.Preceding in death were his parents; and one brother, Nickolas ContriCremation has taken place. Per Dr. Contri's request, a private family ceremony will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.Please share memories and send condolences at www.LakeviewFHC.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Amedisis Asera Care Hospice, 808 Vale Park Rd., Suite 200, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Dr. Victor Contri.