Dec. 13, 1947 - Nov. 17, 2021

LA PORTE, IN -

Dr. Victor Contri, 73, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in his home.

He was born December 13, 1947, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Hugo and Millicent (Obradovich) Contri.

Dr. Contri graduated from Merrillville High School, Indiana University and IU School of Medicine with honors. In 1976, he moved to Michigan City to work in the ER at St. Anthony Hospital and later opened his private family practice there.

On August 18, 1972, in Merrillville, Indiana, he married Sue (Daugherty) Contri, who survives.

Also surviving are his five children: Victor H., William, Karin, Michael (Amelia) and Carolyn (Doyle Martin) Contri; one grandson, Noah Contri; one sister, Teddy (Ron) Thompson; one sister-in-law, Susan Contri; one nephew; several nieces; and his dog, Bear.

Preceding in death were his parents; and one brother, Nickolas Contri.