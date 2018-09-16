SCHERERVILLE, IN/ STUART, FL - Dr. Vincent J. Santare, 98, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2018. Born December 12, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Santare attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School, Fordham University, Long Island College of Medicine, and was a Captain in the US Air Force. Upon completing service after WWII, he continued his residency and moved to Indiana to practice Urology for over 60 years where he treated patients with compassion, mutual respect, and trust. Dr. Santare was on staff at Our Lady of Mercy and Community Hospitals, was Chief of Staff at both St. Margaret and St. Catherine Hospitals. A former delegate and past President of Indiana State Medical Association and Lake County Medical Society, he served the community on numerous boards including, Hospice of Calumet Area, Knights of Columbus and the Elks. Leading an active life even after retirement, Dr. Santare enjoyed playing golf at Beachwood Villas, Woodmar and Briar Ridge Country Clubs, reading, keeping apprised of the latest medical technologies in urological medicine, and socializing with friends.
He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan M. Santare. Survived by daughters: Dr. Patricia Santare (Keith Kiger) of Grizzo, IT, Dori Doolin (Kevin) of Crown Point, IN, Rosemarie Schwer (Ken) of Riva, MD, and Melanie Vallillo (John) of Orlando, FL; sons: Richard Santare (Melinda) of Sarasota, FL and Raymond Santare (Carol) of Salem Lakes, WI; 13 grandchildren: Colleen Lustina (Thomas), Kerry DeVries (Brian), Kevin Doolin Jr., Anthony Santare, Daniel Santare, Shauna Santare (Derek Mackey), Vincent Santare, Ashby Santare, Wesley Welch (Carley), Edoardo DiMichele (Maricella), Melanie Betz (Matthew), Brandt Schwer, and Johnny Vegas Vallillo; and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 23, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Private interment at St John - St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Joseph's Soup Kitchen, 5310 S. Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46320, Hospice of Calumet Area 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321 or a charity of your choice. Please visit Dr. Santare's online guestbook at www.kishfuneralhome.net.