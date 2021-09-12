SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dr. William "Bill" R. Wright, age 84, of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

William is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roselyn "Rose" (nee Wise); sons: Stephen L. Wright (Carol Chase) and David (Elizabeth) Wright; five grandchildren: Alexandra (Jake) Caryl, Stephen Wright, Jr., Alan Wright, Jane Wright, and Jill Wright; and sister-in-law Janet (Ronald) Fredin. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Wright; and brother Clarence (late Barbara) Wright.

Dr. Wright served many years at Purdue University as Administrator, Director, and Teacher. He was instrumental in organizing and growing the Purdue University Calumet continuing education program. He was an instructor and advisor for the Napoleon Hill World Learning Center for many years. In Malaysia, he was awarded the Outstanding Educator Award by Napoleon Hill Associates for his international work. In all capacities, Dr. Wright was a leader who always exhibited grace and compassion for those who knew and loved him. He modeled what he taught.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NWI Parkinsons Association would be appreciated. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.