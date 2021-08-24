Duane Allan Eriks

July 18, 1932 - Aug. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN —Duane, 89, left his loving family for the gates of heaven on August 19, 2021.

He was born on July 18, 1932 in Highland IN.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Jacque; children: Mark Eriks, Craig (Sharron) Eriks, and Daelyn (Dennis) Charnetzky, brother Donald (Wilma) Eriks; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

