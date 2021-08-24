 Skip to main content
Duane Allan Eriks

July 18, 1932 - Aug. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN —Duane, 89, left his loving family for the gates of heaven on August 19, 2021.

He was born on July 18, 1932 in Highland IN.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Jacque; children: Mark Eriks, Craig (Sharron) Eriks, and Daelyn (Dennis) Charnetzky, brother Donald (Wilma) Eriks; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

For additional information, full obituary, and service details, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

