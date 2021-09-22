Duane Bittner

Feb. 17, 1933 — Sep. 18, 2021

HOBART, IN — Duane Bittner, 88, passed away September 18, 2021, at his home in Hobart, IN. Dewey was born February 17, 1933, in Gary, IN, to Thomas and Alice Bittner, the youngest of six children. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of American Legion Post 100 and served as Post Commander.

Dewey met his beautiful bride and wife of 67 years, Mary Kolan in Gary and they were married in 1952.

Dewey was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents and older siblings: Thomas Bittner, Donald Bittner, Helen Mulloy, Mary Lou Wirth, and Florentine Dian. He is survived by two daughters: Debbie Lester of Phoenix, AZ, and Theresa "Terri" Bittner of Hobart, IN; three granddaughters: Christa Rayburn, Kelly Dodson, and Katie Noble; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Rita Kent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call for visitation on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 North, Valparaiso, IN. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Services will end at church, cremation will precede the service. BURNS FUNERAL HOMEB, Hobart entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com