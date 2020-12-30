Duane Everett Oliver
Sept. 23, 1960 — Dec. 21, 2020
WESTFIELD, IN — Duane Everett Oliver, 60, of Westfield, IN, formerly of Michigan City, IN, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home. He was born September 23, 1960, in Valparaiso, IN, to Everett & Marian (Murphy) Oliver and graduated from Michigan City Elston High School in 1979. Duane made his career as a quality & safety manager at Delphi Automotive for many years, then at I.U. Health Indianapolis, and most recently at St. Vincent's Hospital in Kokomo. His easy-going personality endeared him to friends and colleagues alike, whether it was at work, on the golf course, or the annual getaway to Las Vegas. Never wanting titles to define his life, Duane chose to define himself by his dedication to those around him.
Survivors include his son, Bryne Oliver, and brother, Gregory Oliver, both of Michigan City, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 9, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the VNA of NWI.