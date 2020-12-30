WESTFIELD, IN — Duane Everett Oliver, 60, of Westfield, IN, formerly of Michigan City, IN, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home. He was born September 23, 1960, in Valparaiso, IN, to Everett & Marian (Murphy) Oliver and graduated from Michigan City Elston High School in 1979. Duane made his career as a quality & safety manager at Delphi Automotive for many years, then at I.U. Health Indianapolis, and most recently at St. Vincent's Hospital in Kokomo. His easy-going personality endeared him to friends and colleagues alike, whether it was at work, on the golf course, or the annual getaway to Las Vegas. Never wanting titles to define his life, Duane chose to define himself by his dedication to those around him.