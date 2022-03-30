Nov. 25, 1940 - March 27, 2022

MERRIVILLE, IN - Duane J. Yaros, age 81, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Duane is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet C. Yaros (nee Helbling); daughters: Kelly (Ben) Conley, Windy (Jimmy) Wireman; grandchildren: Darren (Jorie) Wireman, Heather (fiance Brian Williams) Wireman, Mark Wireman, Meghan (Justin McRae) Conley, Kevin (Chelsi Lombardo) Conley, Calvin Conley; great-grandchildren: Tristen and Eli Wireman, Augustus "Gus" McRae; sister, Sandra (Merle) Clayton; and his many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Jean; parents: Steve and Doris Yaros; sisters: Faye Milner, Joann McHone; and brothers: Steve Yaros Jr., Larry Yaros, Terry Yaros.

Duane was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1959. He served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged, he finished his career at U.S. Steel with 40 years of loyal service. Duane was a 30 year friend of Bill W. He was a very patriotic man and truly loved his country. Duane's family wishes to especially thank his caretakers Alyshia from Cardinal Healthcare and Kristen and Tasha from Dunes Hospice.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn and Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Duane's name to Dunes Hospice.

Visit Duane's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.