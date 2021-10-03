 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 1954 - Aug. 19, 2021

Duane James Schau, born on September 23, 1954, died suddenly of cardiac arrest on August 19, 2021 at age 66.

He was born in Hammond, IN to Pete (James) Schau and Marion (Fleener) Schau, who preceded him in death. He attended Highland High School, where he was a member of the wrestling, track and field and football teams.

Duane is survived by his wife, Natalia (Browar) Schau; daughter Kristina; son Adam (Liska Radachi) and their son Owen. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Please visit IndianaGreenBurials.com for his complete obituary, including information about a virtual memorial service, how best to remember him and to offer condolences.

