 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duane R. Sternberg

  • 0
Duane R. Sternberg

April 5, 1937 - Aug. 6, 2022

PORTAGE - Duane R. Sternberg, age 85, of Portage passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Northwest Health, Porter Campus. Duane was born April 5, 1937, in Bad Axe, Michigan to the late Oscar and Gertrude (Day) Sternberg. He was a steelworker and worked for Inland Steel/Cleveland Cliffs Steel. Duane was a life member of the Hobart Loyal Order of the Moose.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Lucille (Hicks) Sternberg; two sons: Andy Sternberg of Austin, TX and David (April) Sternberg of Portage; five grandchildren: Megan, Bradley, Matthieu, Brandon, and Brooke; two great-grandchildren: Charlie and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eleven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 with Bishop Dr. Dale Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts