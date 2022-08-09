April 5, 1937 - Aug. 6, 2022

PORTAGE - Duane R. Sternberg, age 85, of Portage passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Northwest Health, Porter Campus. Duane was born April 5, 1937, in Bad Axe, Michigan to the late Oscar and Gertrude (Day) Sternberg. He was a steelworker and worked for Inland Steel/Cleveland Cliffs Steel. Duane was a life member of the Hobart Loyal Order of the Moose.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Lucille (Hicks) Sternberg; two sons: Andy Sternberg of Austin, TX and David (April) Sternberg of Portage; five grandchildren: Megan, Bradley, Matthieu, Brandon, and Brooke; two great-grandchildren: Charlie and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eleven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 with Bishop Dr. Dale Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.