VALPARAISO, IN - Duane Werner, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born April 8, 1926 in Morgan Township to Herman and Hattie (Krueger) Werner and graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1944. Duane was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso and Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in Port Isabel, Texas where he and Carol were "Winter Texans" for nearly 40 years. Golfing and fishing gave him enjoyment during his free time. He was a proud farmer in Porter and LaPorte counties for many decades, taking his stewardship of the ground very seriously. Early in his career he supplemented his work with employment at Indiana General for ten years. Duane will be fondly remembered as a truly gentle man who kept his literal and figurative roots in rich soil.