GRIFFITH, IN - Dusan Balaz, age 66 passed away on August 27, 2018.
Survived by his beloved sons, Timothy, his wife Brittany and their daughter Gabby of Merrillville, IN; Daniel and his fiancé Haley Schmidt of Boise, ID and his former spouse Edita Balaz of Schererville, IN.
He also leaves behind sister, Irene (Stan) Kaminksi of Valparaiso, IN and brother Jerry (Martha) Balaz of Schererville, IN; nephews, Mark (Allison) Kaminski, George (Jeannette) Balaz and Andrew (Stephanie) Balaz as well as extended family in Slovakia.
He was a pharmacist and owner of Harbor Pharmacy in East Chicago for many years, an avid soccer player and youth soccer league coach.
He will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Dan Lewis officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: