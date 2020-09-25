× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dusanka Gavrilovic

HOMER GLEN, IL — Dusanka Gavrilovic, late of Homer Glen, IL, formerly of Hot Springs, AR, passed away on September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Svetozar. Loving mother of Olga (Jovo) Grbic, Vera (Don Hedeker) and Ron (Xenia) Gavrilovic. Adored grandmother of Kristina Grbic-Nolan, Nikola Grbic and Ava Hedeker; great-grandmother of twins, Violet and Rose; and fond aunt of Ivan and Dana. Member of St. Simeon Church Kolo.

Please note — COVID-19 state and local mandates, face masks and social distancing are required in the monastery and also at the graveside.

Funeral services Monday September 28, 2020, DIRECTLY at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, Third Lake, IL. Dusanka will lie in state from 10:15 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment at Monastery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations To 28 Jun.org for Medical and Humanitarian Aid to the Balkans is preferred. Elmwoodchapel.com. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home.