Dusanka (nee Kadic) Jasnic, age 87 passed away peacefully September 24, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00p.m.- 8:00p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft ST, Merrillville, IN 46410 with a Pomen at 7:00p.m., V. Rev Marko Matic officiating. Funeral Services will be held directly at 11:00 a.m., Friday at St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. For further Information please call Mileva or David 219-736-5840 and for full obituary please go to www.mycalumetpark.com
