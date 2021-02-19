 Skip to main content
Dustin Cooper

Sept. 10, 1960 — Feb. 16, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Dustin Cooper, of Highland, passed away peacefully at the Munster Community Hospital on February 16, 2021, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade Cooper and Sylvia Cooper (Ownby).

He is survived by his brother, Tim (Melissa) Cooper, of Kokomo, IN.

As per his wishes there will be no service. Dustin will be cremated by White Funeral Home and Crematorium. His ashes will be buried at the Liberty cemetery in McKenzie, TN, next to his parents. His pain and struggles are now over and he is singing with the Angels.

