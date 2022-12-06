May 7, 1946—Dec. 3, 2022

HEBRON, IN—Dwane Jackett, age 76, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Dwane is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sharron Jackett; children: Jennifer (Travis Cornwell) Jackett, Terry Jackett, Kate (Steve) Katra; grandchildren: Mason Cornwell, Piper Cornwell, Evie Katra, Ollie Jackett, Emily Katra; and his brothers: Randy Jackett, Jody Jackett; and nephew, Marc Jackett.

Dwane was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Marion Jackett (nee Ostrowski).

Dwane taught high school Chemistry and Physics for 39 years. When he wasn’t in the classroom, he enjoyed hiking, camping, and photography (film, black and white). Most of all, Dwane loved spending time with his family.

Dwane will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Fr. Thomas Mischler officiating.

Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dwane’s name to the Hebron Food Pantry.

